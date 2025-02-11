CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $301.46 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $389.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,444.39 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $223.09 and a 1-year high of $394.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.89.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

