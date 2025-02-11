DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for COST FY2026 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $19.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Shares of COST opened at $1,061.92 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,063.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $961.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $915.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $471.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

