DA Davidson Issues Positive Estimate for Blue Bird Earnings

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Blue Bird in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

