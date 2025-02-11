DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.