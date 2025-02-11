DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

