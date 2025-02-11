Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $444.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $470.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $485.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

