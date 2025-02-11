Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 95.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DENN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

