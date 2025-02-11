Denny’s (DENN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $116.04 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.