DexCom (DXCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

