DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -2,182.30% N/A -246.66% China Shenhua Energy 18.20% 12.61% 9.61%

Risk & Volatility

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAGNOS and China Shenhua Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $130,000.00 169.81 -$2.31 million ($0.04) -5.80 China Shenhua Energy $48.54 billion 1.62 $9.13 billion $1.76 8.98

Summary

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy beats DIAGNOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

