Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

