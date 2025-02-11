Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $220.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

DLR stock opened at $166.14 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

