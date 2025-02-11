Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$61.35 and last traded at C$61.16. 19,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 37,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.90.
Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$69.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
In other Docebo news, insider Warburg Pincus LLC sold 133,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total value of C$6,746,614.74. 43.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
