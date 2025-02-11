DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Head to Head Analysis

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and Vsee Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Vsee Health.

This table compares DocGo and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.35% 8.90% 5.72% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Vsee Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $624.29 million 0.89 $6.86 million $0.28 19.43 Vsee Health N/A N/A -$4.41 million N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Vsee Health.

Summary

DocGo beats Vsee Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

