Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,162 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,917 shares of company stock worth $14,861,429 over the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

