Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.53. Approximately 1,721,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,898,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.23.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Insider Activity at Doximity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.