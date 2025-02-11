Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

