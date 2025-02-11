DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

