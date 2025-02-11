Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.