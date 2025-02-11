Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

