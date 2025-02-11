DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $21.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.