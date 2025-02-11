DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $21.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.