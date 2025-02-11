Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 32.2 %

EGRX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

