Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $28.90. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 166,082 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after buying an additional 253,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $7,473,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $6,128,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.88.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

