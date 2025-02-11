Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 177,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.99 per share, with a total value of $29,523,147.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,188,966 shares in the company, valued at $363,346,466.34. The trade was a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,301,460 shares of company stock valued at $198,504,040 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,560,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 862,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

