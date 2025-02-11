Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,001 ($12.37) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.36). 254,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 923,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 971 ($12.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Energean to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,175 ($14.52) to GBX 1,045 ($12.91) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Energean Stock Performance
Energean Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 7,826.09%.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
