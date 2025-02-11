EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

