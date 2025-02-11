Enphase Energy Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Capmk

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.