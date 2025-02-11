Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.