Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.