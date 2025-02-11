EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.13. 5,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EOM Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.