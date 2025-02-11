EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.13. 5,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

