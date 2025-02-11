Equinix (EQIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $943.14 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $938.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.05.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $996.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

