Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NSSC FY2025 Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 768,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.