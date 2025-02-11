Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALGT Q3 Earnings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

ALGT stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

