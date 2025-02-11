Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CGEM FY2024 Earnings

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CGEM stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.16. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $30.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,705,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 653,330 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 567.6% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,176,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,935 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $53,547.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,261.60. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $246,977. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

