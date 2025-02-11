Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:IFC Q4 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$274.90.

TSE IFC opened at C$275.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$206.57 and a 12 month high of C$280.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$261.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$259.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total value of C$120,028.50. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,235,154 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

