Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ichor Q1 Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ichor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Ichor stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Ichor has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 136.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

