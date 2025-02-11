ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $133.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 871.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $122.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. ESAB has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

