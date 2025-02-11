Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPRT opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.61%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
