Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

UAA opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Under Armour by 21.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Under Armour by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Under Armour by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

