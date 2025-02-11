Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Flowco (NYSE:FLOC)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flowco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Flowco Stock Down 0.8 %
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
