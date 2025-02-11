Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -191.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.