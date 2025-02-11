Exelon (EXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.