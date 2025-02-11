Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $174.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

