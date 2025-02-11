Fastly (FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $138.63 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $40,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,444,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,364,073.36. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,152 shares of company stock worth $2,182,083. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

