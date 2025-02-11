Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

