Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

