Financial Review: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 2 2 3 0 2.14

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -26.09% -17.55% -7.20% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.19% 3.58% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.48 billion 0.43 -$293.57 million ($1.61) -1.64 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.11 $76.40 million $0.29 32.95

RLJ Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

