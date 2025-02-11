First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.06. Approximately 22,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 34,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 8,640.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

