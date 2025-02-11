Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.54. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

