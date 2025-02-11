Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
