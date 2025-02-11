Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 317,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

