Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$60.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$62.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total value of C$746,178.83. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

