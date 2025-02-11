Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

FTV opened at $80.54 on Monday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fortive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,701,000 after acquiring an additional 977,428 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 14,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,444,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

